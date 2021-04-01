Similar news

From 12 April 2021, your bus network is changing with the arrival of the T9 Tram!

New numbers, new routes, new frequencies, new timetables: your bus network is being transformed in the Val-de-Marne.

A new numbering to accompany the arrival of the T9 tramway

  • Your line 9 becomes line 282
  • Your line 8 becomes line 480
  • Your line 2 becomes line 482
  • Your line 3 becomes line 483
  • Your UNICORN line keeps the same name!

Discover the new route of line 482 (former line 2)

Line 482 serves several new stops, including:

Map of line 482 (former line 2) - between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Thiais - Belle Epine

Main stops of the line: Belle Epine, Pont de Rungis (RER C), Mairie d'Orly, Gaston Viens (T9), Villeneuve-le-Roi city center (Place Amédée Soupault), Villeneuve le Roi station, Place Paul Bert, Place Jeanne d'Arc

Line 482 runs from Monday to Sunday, with:

  • Monday to Friday: from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.
    Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.
  • Saturday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 bus every 30 minutes to 1 a.m.
  • Sundays and public holidays: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The same hours apply all year round!

Download the timetable for line 482

Line 480 (former line 8): Buses every 30 minutes, every day, all year round, until midnight 30

Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station and Orly airport, line 480 (formerly line 8) will now run with an identical frequency of 30 minutes all day, from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.

The opening hours are the same all year round!

Download the timetable for line 480

Main stops of line 480: Orly Airport, Porte de l'Essonne (T7), Ablon station (RER C), Lycée Brassens, Raoul Delattre, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station

Line 483 (former line 483): buses until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

From 12 April, line 483 will run later on Friday and Saturday evenings with:

  • From Choisy-le-Roi station, additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am and 1:42 am
  • Departing from Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am, and 1:42 am!
Download the timetable for line 483

Choisy-le-Roi train station, Lisle red mullet (T9), Thiais high school, Gaston Viens (T9), Orly Town Hall (JJ Rousseau stop), Orly station, Place COlonel Beltrame, Place Amédée Soupault, Lycée Brassens, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station

New timetables will apply from Monday 12 April on your lines 282 (former line 9) and your LICORNE line

Download the timetable for line 282
Download the timetable sheet for the LICORNE line
Reorganization of bus lines 282, 480, 482, 483 and Licorne

