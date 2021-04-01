Similar news

A new numbering to accompany the arrival of the T9 tramway
- Your line 9 becomes line 282
- Your line 8 becomes line 480
- Your line 2 becomes line 482
- Your line 3 becomes line 483
- Your UNICORN line keeps the same name!
Discover the new route of line 482 (former line 2)
Line 482 serves several new stops, including:
- Orly Town Hall
- Rungis Bridge (RER C)
- The Belle Epine shopping centre with the Belle Epine Nord and Belle Epine Sud stops
Main stops of the line: Belle Epine, Pont de Rungis (RER C), Mairie d'Orly, Gaston Viens (T9), Villeneuve-le-Roi city center (Place Amédée Soupault), Villeneuve le Roi station, Place Paul Bert, Place Jeanne d'Arc
Line 482 runs from Monday to Sunday, with:
- Monday to Friday: from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.
Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.
- Saturday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 bus every 30 minutes to 1 a.m.
- Sundays and public holidays: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The same hours apply all year round!
Line 480 (former line 8): Buses every 30 minutes, every day, all year round, until midnight 30
Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station and Orly airport, line 480 (formerly line 8) will now run with an identical frequency of 30 minutes all day, from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.
The opening hours are the same all year round!
Main stops of line 480: Orly Airport, Porte de l'Essonne (T7), Ablon station (RER C), Lycée Brassens, Raoul Delattre, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station
Line 483 (former line 483): buses until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
From 12 April, line 483 will run later on Friday and Saturday evenings with:
- From Choisy-le-Roi station, additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am and 1:42 am
- Departing from Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am, and 1:42 am!
Choisy-le-Roi train station, Lisle red mullet (T9), Thiais high school, Gaston Viens (T9), Orly Town Hall (JJ Rousseau stop), Orly station, Place COlonel Beltrame, Place Amédée Soupault, Lycée Brassens, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station
New timetables will apply from Monday 12 April on your lines 282 (former line 9) and your LICORNE line