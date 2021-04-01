Similar news

Line 480 (former line 8): Buses every 30 minutes, every day, all year round, until midnight 30

Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station and Orly airport, line 480 (formerly line 8) will now run with an identical frequency of 30 minutes all day, from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.

The opening hours are the same all year round!