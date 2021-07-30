Similar news

From 1 August, new means of communication:
- the Île-de-France Mobilités application
- The site iledefrance-mobilites.fr
- The Twitter account @mantois_IDFM
- by phone at 01 30 94 77 77
It is now possible to keep up to date with the news of your bus lines in the Mantois in the current "news" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal, on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application , or by going to the Twitter account @mantois_idfm from 1 August: new timetables, diversions, events related to mobility in the territory, etc. Our agents will be able to answer all your questions.
See you soon on our lines in Mantois!