Similar news

From 1 August, your bus lines in the Mantois are changing their coordinates!

The Tam and Combus networks give way to a unified network, for a better service to the territory. You can also benefit from improved passenger information thanks to the new Île-de-France Mobilités contact methods!

Need information about your lines? That's how to contact us!

From 1 August, new means of communication:

  • the Île-de-France Mobilités application
  • The site iledefrance-mobilites.fr
  • The Twitter account @mantois_IDFM
  • by phone at 01 30 94 77 77

It is now possible to keep up to date with the news of your bus lines in the Mantois in the current "news" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal, on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application , or by going to the Twitter account @mantois_idfm from 1 August: new timetables, diversions, events related to mobility in the territory, etc. Our agents will be able to answer all your questions.

See you soon on our lines in Mantois!

