Similar news

It is now possible to keep up to date with the news of your bus lines in the Mantois in the current "news" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal, on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application , or by going to the Twitter account @mantois_idfm from 1 August: new timetables, diversions, events related to mobility in the territory, etc. Our agents will be able to answer all your questions.

See you soon on our lines in Mantois!