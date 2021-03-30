Similar news

Come and meet our information agents!

In order to provide you with the best information on the new features that will be implemented on April 12 on your bus lines, our information agents will be present at several emblematic places in your network:

at the Gaston Viens stop:

Wednesday 31 March from 3 pm to 6 pm / Friday 2 April from 7 am to 10 am / Tuesday 6 Varil from 3 pm to 6 pm / Friday 9 April from 3 pm to 6 pm.

at the Rouget de Lisle stop:

Monday 29 March from 3 pm to 6 pm / Tuesday 30 March from 7 am to 10 am / Wednesday 7 April from 7 am to 10 am and Thursday 8 April from 3 pm to 6 pm

at the Villeneuve-le-Roi market: Sunday 4 April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 63 rue du Général de Gaulle

at Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station: Thursday, April 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

New buses

They will have at their disposal all the new schedules of the bus network: