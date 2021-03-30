Similar news

Meet you to discuss the new features of your bus network!

Our information agents will be present on the ground to present the new features of your bus network, which will be implemented from April 12

Come and meet our information agents!

In order to provide you with the best information on the new features that will be implemented on April 12 on your bus lines, our information agents will be present at several emblematic places in your network:

  • at the Gaston Viens stop:
    Wednesday 31 March from 3 pm to 6 pm / Friday 2 April from 7 am to 10 am / Tuesday 6 Varil from 3 pm to 6 pm / Friday 9 April from 3 pm to 6 pm.
  • at the Rouget de Lisle stop:
    Monday 29 March from 3 pm to 6 pm / Tuesday 30 March from 7 am to 10 am / Wednesday 7 April from 7 am to 10 am and Thursday 8 April from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • at the Villeneuve-le-Roi market: Sunday 4 April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 63 rue du Général de Gaulle
  • at Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station: Thursday, April 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

New buses

They will have at their disposal all the new schedules of the bus network:

  • Line 282 : Thiais - E. Levassor <> Vitry-sur-Seine
  • Line 480 : Villeneuve-Saint-Georges <> station Orly Airport
  • Line 482 : Belle Epine <> Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc
  • Line 483 : Villeneuve-Saint-Georges <> station Choisy-le-Roi station
  • UNICORN Villeneuve-le-Roi: Street circuit

Compliance with health guidelines

The implementation of this system is subject to strict compliance with health instructions. The agents will have hydroalcoholic gel available.

We remind you that wearing a mask, covering the nose and mouth, is mandatory in all municipalities of the Val-de-Marne.

