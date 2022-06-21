Similar news

The traffic alert allows you to be informed of the traffic status of your network in real time but also of upcoming diversions.
It allows you to anticipate your trips or find an alternative postponement solution in the event of unforeseen disruptions.
To subscribe it's very simple:
1/ Create your account so that your lines appear in "favorites"
2/ On the application or on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, select your line in the ME MOVE section > Timetables
3/ Click on the little "alert" bell
4/ You can also set the days and times of receipt of your alerts