Similar news

From 4 September 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is changing the bus offer in the Grand Melun area. This new offer is part of the programme to develop the bus offer on a regional scale.
New, more convenient routes
Line 3607:
- Lines C and N merge and become line 3607 for simplicity.
- A better service to the Vaux-le-Pénil business park with a bus every 15 minutes from Monday to Friday from 5:30 am to 9:30 am and from 4 pm to 7:30 pm.
- A frequency maintained at 30 minutes between the "Péguy" stop and Melun station.
- The terminus of the line is now located at the "Vaux Pleins Vents" stop.
Line 3610:
- A new, simple and direct link between the city centre and Melun station as well as the municipalities of Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine.
- Better service to Livry-sur-Seine station and the southern districts of Vaux-le-Pénil
- Buses all year round, every 30 minutes from 6:15 am to 8:45 am to Melun station and from 5:45 pm to 7:45 pm from the station and every hour during off-peak hours.
- A bus every hour on Saturdays from 6am to 7.30pm.
Line 3613:
- Line T becomes line 3613 with a new terminus at the "Centre commercial de Rubelles" stop.
- A bus every 30 minutes from 6 am to 9:30 am and from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
- A new service with the Tertre de Chérisy.
The offer of your lines more adapted to your daily journeys
Line 3605:
- Enjoy a bus every 15 minutes from Monday to Friday from 5:30 am to 8 pm.
Line 3608:
- Direct service between Vaux-le-Pénil and Melun station reinforced in the morning with 3 additional buses.
Line 3611:
- No more buses between 6:30 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 7:30 pm, between the Woodi eco-district and Melun station with 12 additional trips.