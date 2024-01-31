Similar news

How do I participate?

It's very simple, send us before February 9, 2024 in a Private Message on X (ex-Twitter) @MeauxOurcq_IDFM :

Your first name

The recipient's first name

The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*

The bus line concerned

The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a confirmation by Private Message of the effective publication.

*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.

