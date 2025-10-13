Similar news

- 6502: addition of 2 return trips earlier on Sunday morning from 5:30 am and 6 am.
- 6522: service to the "Gare des Mureaux" on all trips to the Lycée François Villon.
- 6533: The 7:56 a.m. run is integrated into line 6560.
- 6534: a new single route for the line in the municipality of Poissy with reinforcement and better service to the PSG Campus.
- 6553: extension of the 4 p.m. run to the "La Chapelle" stop and the 6:20 p.m. run from the "Lycée Le Corbusier".
- 6555: a unique route in the town of Poissy and a delayed departure of the line at the "Saint-Exupéry" stop in the direction of the Lycée le Corbusier.
- 6559: service to the "Gare de Conflans" stop in the outward direction towards Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
- 6560: extension of the 5:10 p.m. race to Les Mureaux station and evolution of the route of the 8:20 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. races.
- 6561: terminus of the 12:45 p.m. run on Wednesday noon at the "Port Maron" stop and service to the "Lycée Vaucanson", "Espace des habitants" and "Bougimonts" stops. Service to the "Cherbourg" stop located on the route.
- 6562: extension of the 3:40 p.m. race every day at "Mairie de Tessancourt".
- 6570: addition of the "Porte du May" stop in the direction of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and addition of the "Clos du Val d'Or" stop in the direction of Les Mureaux.
- 6571: extension of several trips to the "Gare de Poissy" and removal of the terminus at the "Le Cep" stop.
- 6575: simplification and creation of more direct journeys from the hamlet of Marsinval and Brezolles.
- 6577: implementation of a single route in both directions and terminus at the "Allée des Clairières" stop. Service to the "République" stop to replace the "Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye" stop.
- 6580: addition of the service to the "Clos du Val d'Or" stop.
- 6590: service to the "Parvis Gare" stop in the direction of Stellantis.
- 6593: a new route for a more direct service with a postponement of some stops on the 6595 and the addition of the stops "Eglise de Bouafle" (in the direction of Poissy), "Balto" (in the direction of Aubergenville, "Pré Seigneur", "République", "Clos des Bois" and "Gare Nord de Poissy").
- 6594: additional service to the "Les Fleurs" and "Château Vanderbilt" stops.
- 6595: a new route for a more direct service with a transfer of some stops to the 6593 and the addition of the stops "Les Bosquets", "Avenue Foch/Rodin" (towards Poissy), "Gare des Mureaux – RD 43", "Gare Nord de Poissy", "Gros Murs – Bords de Seine" (towards Les Mureaux) and "Avenue Foch - Perclairs" (towards Aubergenville).
- On-demand transport: extension of the southern zone to the Brezolles and Marsinval stops in Vernouillet with 4 additional boarding stops: Agrippa d'Aubigné, Brezolles, Charles d'Orléans and Philippe de Beaumanoir. Addition of service to new points of interest: Shopping Centre - Route Renault in Flins, Family Village Shopping in Aubergenville, Vernouillet-Verneuil train station, Le Petit Moulin in Chapet and Vigne Blanche in Les Mureaux.
- Evening bus: addition of additional stops in Carrières-sous-Poissy: Alexis Quennet, Champfleury, Château d'Eau, Claude Monet, Île de la Dérivation, La Fourche, Les Côteaux, Pont Neuf, Ronceray, Sainte-Honorine and Stade Mézières and in Poissy Est: Ernest Lavisse, Foch Constanti, Foch Flament, Foch Justice, Grande Ceinture, La Bruyère, Orée du Bois and Sainte-Anne.
- 7819: from Monday to Friday, early morning departures from Les Mureaux and additional trips. A reinforcement of the offer on Saturday afternoon and the creation of a transport offer on Sunday.
Changes from January 5, 2026 in your Poissy – Les Mureaux territory!
Published on
3 min reading
As of January 5, 2026, some lines in your Poissy – Les Mureaux territory are evolving. Discover these developments now.