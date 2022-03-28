Similar news

Are you travelling on the bus lines of Marne-la-Vallée and would you like to contribute to improving the quality of service?

We offer you the opportunity to become a LINE INDICATOR of the network. You travel regularly on the network, so you are ambassadors for better public transport on a daily basis .

This system was set up by the FNAUT Association (National Federation of Transport Users' Associations) in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités and the Transporters.

What does it consist of?

We send us your daily testimonies, your "traveler experience".

Your feedback is valuable and helps us improve the quality of your trips.

How?

Sign up for free by email by sending your first testimonial using the form below