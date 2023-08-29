Similar news

Image of the Mobility Week, displaying characters exchanging with the teams of the Seine Grand Orly territory and the T9 Tramway.
Mobility Week, in the Bus Seine Grand Orly area!
On the occasion of European Mobility Week, our teams will be at your meeting from 16 to 24 September, near your bus stops in the Seine Grand Orly area, as well as at your T9 Tram stations.
The objective of these meetings is to provide you with information on your daily journeys in your territory while guiding you towards sustainable mobility solutions such as public transport.
Do you have any questions or topics you'd like to discuss?
Whether it's about your transportation trips, suggestions for improvement, or others... We are here to discuss with you!
Discover now our attendance calendar and the different options available to you to access it:
Calendar of the presence of the teams of the Seine Grand Orly territory and the T9 tramway.
To find out the dates and places of presence of our teams, do not hesitate to contact us by phone at: 0 800 08 12 06, Monday to Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. We will be happy to give you the details of this schedule!