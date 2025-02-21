Similar news

As of March 2, 2026, line 291 merges with line 6140. Your line changes number, the schedules and your contacts change, but the route remains the same.

New route on line 6140

Line 6140 merges with line 291 by resuming its route. It will pass through Pont de Sèvres, Ermitage de Villebon, Aérodrome Morane, De Lattre de Tassigny Vélizy 2, Dewoitine, Marcel Dassault, Le Bois to finish at La Cheminée.

It now runs from 6 a.m. to 10:20 p.m. with a passage every 4 minutes during peak hours, i.e. from 6:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturdays, the line provides service to the Vélizy 2 terminus from 7 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., with a frequency of 13 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the afternoon.

A more comfortable and greener journey

New biomethane coaches are arriving on this line, with comfortable seats, USB ports for charging. Please note that for safety reasons, standing up is not allowed.

Line 6142 now serves Vélizy 2

Line 6142 now passes through the new interchange, to directly reach Vélizy 2 and the heart of the business park, with two new stops "Vélizy 2" and "Centre Commercial". The line operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to facilitate your daily travel. During peak hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you benefit from an increased frequency with a bus every 10 minutes.

Route change on route 6145

Due to the long period of work at the Manufacture, the terminus of line 6145 has been moved to Pont de Sèvres since January 5, 2026. The route is evolving to offer a new link in the north of the Inovel Parc Nord area by serving the Pasteur and Copernic stops. The line runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers a passage every 8 minutes during peak hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.