Similar news

During the day, improvements on your bus lines that serve Buchelay/ Magnanville/Mantes-la-Ville.
· Line I: Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station - Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station
New, your line integrates the offer of line J and runs on Sundays. And from Monday to Sunday evening, the evening bus takes over.
· Line M: Buchelay Béarn - Buchelay Béarn
Benefit from more buses during rush hour from Monday to Friday and Saturday afternoons.
- Monday to Friday: 17:00 to 19:15, one bus every 12 minutes
- Saturday: from 14:00 to 19:00, one bus every 20 minutes.
· Line E: Mantes-la-Ville Camille Claudel - Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station:
New terminus on your line, which from the Mantes-la-Ville St Etienne stop continues its course to the Camille Claudel high school in Mantes-la-Ville.
· Line K: Jouy-Mauvoisin Mairie - Buchelay René Renault - Limay Lycée Condorcet
From Monday to Sunday, between 9:15 a.m. and 4:16 p.m., your line alternates its terminus between Mantes-la-Ville Gare Routière and Limay Lycée Condorcet. When your bus finishes its journey at Mantes-la-Ville Gare Routière, a connection with line A is possible to get to or from the city centre of Mantes-la-Jolie (Sangle/St Maclou stops).
A new Evening Bus service in the Buchelay/Magnanville/Mantes-la-Ville area
From 29 August 2022, your Evening Buses will take over from your usual lines (bus lines E, I, K and M) from Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station!
Every evening from 10 p.m., they are waiting for you at the arrival of the J line trains to accompany you to the nearest stop to your home. The Evening Buses are waiting for you even if the trains are late.
From the Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station, a departure is provided approximately every 30 minutes depending on the arrival of the trains, from Monday to Sunday from 22:00 to 00:20 and until 1:25 on Saturdays.
For more information on the changes to the offer:
On twitter: @Mantois_IDFM
By phone: 01 30 94 77 77
