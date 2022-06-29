Similar news

During the day, improvements on your bus lines that serve Buchelay/ Magnanville/Mantes-la-Ville.

· Line I: Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station - Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station

New, your line integrates the offer of line J and runs on Sundays. And from Monday to Sunday evening, the evening bus takes over.

· Line M: Buchelay Béarn - Buchelay Béarn

Benefit from more buses during rush hour from Monday to Friday and Saturday afternoons.

- Monday to Friday: 17:00 to 19:15, one bus every 12 minutes

- Saturday: from 14:00 to 19:00, one bus every 20 minutes.

· Line E: Mantes-la-Ville Camille Claudel - Mantes-la-Ville Bus Station:

New terminus on your line, which from the Mantes-la-Ville St Etienne stop continues its course to the Camille Claudel high school in Mantes-la-Ville.

· Line K: Jouy-Mauvoisin Mairie - Buchelay René Renault - Limay Lycée Condorcet

From Monday to Sunday, between 9:15 a.m. and 4:16 p.m., your line alternates its terminus between Mantes-la-Ville Gare Routière and Limay Lycée Condorcet. When your bus finishes its journey at Mantes-la-Ville Gare Routière, a connection with line A is possible to get to or from the city centre of Mantes-la-Jolie (Sangle/St Maclou stops).