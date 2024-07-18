Similar news

Due to the cancellation of classes on Saturday mornings as well as the modification of timetables during the week, your transport offer is adapted for a journey with complete peace of mind. New timetables, routes, connections... We tell you everything!
Line K:
This line remains dedicated to working people, for trips to the high school we invite you to take your line 9 from Mantes-la-Jolie station.
Line L:
- Adjustment of the timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet. Please note that some departures / arrivals will be at the Pôle Lafarge or Lycée Condorcet stop.
- Saturday's races are modified
Opening hours for line L for the start of the 2024-2025 school year
Line 9:
- Adjustment of the schedules with those of the Lycée Condorcet for the two morning entrances and the two evening outings.
- Saturday's races are modified
Line 15:
- Modification of the connection times with line 16
- Modification of timetables in order to correspond with trains at Mantes-la-Jolie station
Timetable line 15 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 16:
- The Pôle Lafarge stop is no longer served, only the Lycée Condorcet stop is maintained
- Saturday races are cancelled
Timetable line 16 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 18:
- The Albert Camus college stop will no longer be served by this line. You can take line 20 at the same stop or line 9 at the Moulin à vent stop
- Saturday races are cancelled
Timetable line 18 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 20:
- Adjustment of timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet
- Saturday races are cancelled
Timetable line 20 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 21:
- The Lavoisier high school stop will no longer be served, but a postponement is possible on lines 9, 16 and 81. You also have the option of using the rail network
- For the inhabitants of Mantes-la-Ville, the direct service is cancelled. You have the option of switching to line M in connection with line 9 or the rail network in connection with line 81 (Épône-Mézières station)
- Saturday races are cancelled
Timetable line 21 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 52:
- Adjustment of timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet
- Saturday races are cancelled
Timetable line 52 for the start of the school year 2024-2025