Similar news

New on your routes to the Lycée Condorcet

Published on

2 min reading

From 2 September, your schedules and routes are modified to facilitate your travel to and from the Lycée Condorcet.

Due to the cancellation of classes on Saturday mornings as well as the modification of timetables during the week, your transport offer is adapted for a journey with complete peace of mind. New timetables, routes, connections... We tell you everything!

Line K:

This line remains dedicated to working people, for trips to the high school we invite you to take your line 9 from Mantes-la-Jolie station.

Timetable line K for the start of the 2024-2025 school year

Line L:

  • Adjustment of the timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet. Please note that some departures / arrivals will be at the Pôle Lafarge or Lycée Condorcet stop.
  • Saturday's races are modified

Opening hours for line L for the start of the 2024-2025 school year

Line 9:

  • Adjustment of the schedules with those of the Lycée Condorcet for the two morning entrances and the two evening outings.
  • Saturday's races are modified

Timetable line 9 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 15:

  • Modification of the connection times with line 16
  • Modification of timetables in order to correspond with trains at Mantes-la-Jolie station

Timetable line 15 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 16:

  • The Pôle Lafarge stop is no longer served, only the Lycée Condorcet stop is maintained
  • Saturday races are cancelled

Timetable line 16 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 18:

  • The Albert Camus college stop will no longer be served by this line. You can take line 20 at the same stop or line 9 at the Moulin à vent stop
  • Saturday races are cancelled

Timetable line 18 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 20:

  • Adjustment of timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet
  • Saturday races are cancelled

Timetable line 20 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 21:

  • The Lavoisier high school stop will no longer be served, but a postponement is possible on lines 9, 16 and 81. You also have the option of using the rail network
  • For the inhabitants of Mantes-la-Ville, the direct service is cancelled. You have the option of switching to line M in connection with line 9 or the rail network in connection with line 81 (Épône-Mézières station)
  • Saturday races are cancelled

Timetable line 21 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Line 52:

  • Adjustment of timetables with those of the Lycée Condorcet
  • Saturday races are cancelled

Timetable line 52 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Follow our news on X @Mantois_IDFM

We wish you a great summer,

See you soon on our lines,

Similar news