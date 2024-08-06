Similar news

New on your A14 Express lines!

Mantes-la-Jolie <-> La Défense</->

A more direct route:

In order to save you time on your journey, the Mantes-la-Ville Gare Routière stop will be moved to the Mantes-la-Jolie Quai 10 stop. If you arrive near Mantes-la-Ville station, you will just have to take the footbridge connecting the two stations. Car, scooter and bicycle parking is available for parking. And of course, many connections with your bus lines are possible for a stress-free journey.

New! The Calmette stop near the Mantes-Station passenger building will be served. Many mobility possibilities are offered to you with trains, buses and car parks to travel without stress.

Weekdays:

An improved offer with 13 additional trips per day from 4:30 a.m. from Mantes-la-Jolie to 11:30 p.m. from La Défense.

On weekends:

On Saturdays, a bus on average every 20 minutes.

On Sundays, an average bus every 30 minutes.

Bonnières-sur-Seine <-> La Défense </->

An additional round trip per day from Monday to Friday

Find your schedules from September 2 here.

We wish you a good start to the new school year.

