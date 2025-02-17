Similar news

[#EnMotsBilité][#EvenementCulturel] 📕



Itinerant readings in the #PaysBriard territory with the project "En Mots'bilité"! 🚌



An original experience that mixes #mobilité and #culture to rediscover reading... Otherwise!



Île-de-France Mobilités is joining forces with the "#BRIKILIZ " for a new and unique event.



Who are the "#BRIKILIZ "?

It is a collective of volunteers who have been passionate about reading for more than 20 years. They organize reading orchestras at home, in schools, extracurricular structures, associations or with early childhood.



It is on board an Île-de-France Mobilités vehicle that about fifteen privileged people will be able to enjoy reading aloud and rediscover their city in a different way.



This project, co-constructed with the #médiathèque l'île aux trésors de Brie-Comte-Robert, aims to (re)discover the pleasure of listening to texts read in an orchestra.



The event will take place on:

📆Saturday, May 30

🕦From 10 a.m.



Mini bus route:

📍The departure will be in the park of the Brie-Comte-Robert Town Hall and then the vehicle will stop at the following 4 points: Jardin de la Friche, Château, chemin des roses to the Media Library where a "drink of friendship" will be shared.



i️Information and registration at the Brie-Comte-Robert Media Library

Phone : 01 60 62 64 39