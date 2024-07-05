Passage of the Olympic Flame on 21 July

Published on

1 min reading

Your T9 line will be impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on July 21, 2024. We explain everything to you!

The Olympic Flame arrives on Sunday 21 July at the MAC VAL Museum in Vitry-sur-Seine.

As part of this event and the associated activities, traffic will not be possible on Place de la Libération. As a result, the T9 line will be interrupted between the Mairie de Vitry-sur-Seine and Musée MAC VAL stations from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

However, a partial service will be provided on the rest of the line:

  • between MAC VAL Museum and Porte de Choisy
  • between Vitry-sur-Seine City Hall and Orly - Gaston Viens

We invite you to consult the traffic information in real time on the day of the resort in the resort, on the Ile-de-France Mobilités app or website as well as on the X account of the T9

T9 Flame Passage Disruption Poster

Similar news