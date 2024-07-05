Similar news

The Olympic Flame arrives on Sunday 21 July at the MAC VAL Museum in Vitry-sur-Seine.

As part of this event and the associated activities, traffic will not be possible on Place de la Libération. As a result, the T9 line will be interrupted between the Mairie de Vitry-sur-Seine and Musée MAC VAL stations from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

However, a partial service will be provided on the rest of the line:

between MAC VAL Museum and Porte de Choisy

between Vitry-sur-Seine City Hall and Orly - Gaston Viens

We invite you to consult the traffic information in real time on the day of the resort in the resort, on the Ile-de-France Mobilités app or website as well as on the X account of the T9