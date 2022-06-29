Similar news

Discover the new "Evening Bus" service
Your Evening Buses take over from your usual lines at Aubergenville and Mantes-la-Jolie stations (on the Mantes-la-Ville bus station side)! This service improves the connection with the train, makes last-mile easier, making returns safer.
Every evening, they are waiting for you when the trains arrive to pick you up and drop you off at the line stop closest to you. Departure times correspond to the arrival times of trains from Paris. If the train is late, the Evening Bus is waiting for you.
How does the Evening Bus work?
1- On the forecourt of the station, I get on the bus that says "SOIR",
2- I validate my ticket,
3- I tell the driver when I want to get off,
4- The driver adapts his itinerary according to the passengers' requests.
This service works without reservation. All transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted, as on your usual bus lines.
When to take the Evening Bus?
Departures are provided approximately every 30 minutes. The Evening Bus waits for the trains to arrive at the station. The time slots vary according to the sectors of Aubergenville and Mantes-la-Ville, find their information below or in the information leaflets.
Your Aubergenville Evening Bus:
From the Aubergenville-Elisabethville bus station, a departure is provided approximately every 30 minutes depending on the arrival of the trains, from Monday to Sunday from 20:30 to 00:00 and until 1:00 on Saturday.
Your Mantes-la-Ville Evening Bus:
From the Mantes-la-Ville bus station, a departure is provided approximately every 30 minutes depending on the arrival of the J line trains from Paris-Saint-Lazare, from Monday to Sunday from 10 p.m. to 00:20 a.m. and until 1:25 a.m. on Saturdays.
For more information and to find out which stops are served, do not hesitate to consult the information leaflets or contact us:
On twitter: @Mantois_IDFM
By phone: 01 30 94 77 77
See you soon on our network!