Similar news

Discover the new "Evening Bus" service

Your Evening Buses take over from your usual lines at Aubergenville and Mantes-la-Jolie stations (on the Mantes-la-Ville bus station side)! This service improves the connection with the train, makes last-mile easier, making returns safer.

Every evening, they are waiting for you when the trains arrive to pick you up and drop you off at the line stop closest to you. Departure times correspond to the arrival times of trains from Paris. If the train is late, the Evening Bus is waiting for you.