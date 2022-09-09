Similar news

All our school lines in the Grand Melun network

Campaign for school services: "For the start of the school year and all year round, think of the bus in Melun!"

Find in detail all the timetables of your lines:

S1  : Boissise-la-Bertrand Beaulieu <> Voisenon Collège Nazareth
S2 : Seine-Port la Chesnaie/Sainte Assise <> Voisenon Nazareth
S3 : Seine-Port la Chesnaie/Sainte Assise <> Melun Gambetta
S4 : Boissise-le-Roi Place Caerano / Faronville <> Dammarie-les-Lys Joliot Curie / Melun Trois Horloges
S5 : Voisenon Château du Jard <> Melun train station
S6 : Vaux-le-Pénil Javal <> Voisenon Château du Jard / Collège Nazareth
S7 : Mée <> Vaux-le-Pénil station 14 July
S8 : Saint Germain Laxis RN36 <> Gare de Melun
S9: Cesson <> Dammarie-les-Lys Chamlys station
S10 : Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Fercot / Temploux <> Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Collège François Villon
S11 : Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Hôtel de Ville Florélites <> Dammarie-les-Lys Joliot Curie
S12 : Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Fercot <> Dammarie-les-Lys Joliot Curie <> Melun Three Clocks
S13 : Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Hôtel de Ville Florélites <> Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Collège François Villon
S14 : Pringy Bas de Pringy <> Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry Collège François Villon
S15 : Pringy Bas de Pringy <> Perthes Collège de Perthes
S16 : Villiers-en-Bière Place Villiers <> Perthes Collège de Perthes

