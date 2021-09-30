Similar news

Express Lines
Main lines
School lines:
Additional lines:
You can also find our timetable leaflets in paper format in our sales agencies, dealers and town halls.
You can also follow our news on Twitter: Mantois_IDFM
See you soon on our network!
Find all the timetables of all the lines of the Mantois
Published on
2 min reading
Find below the timetables of your lines in Mantois
Express Lines
Main lines
School lines:
Additional lines:
You can also find our timetable leaflets in paper format in our sales agencies, dealers and town halls.
You can also follow our news on Twitter: Mantois_IDFM
See you soon on our network!