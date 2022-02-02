Similar news

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, your bus network offers you to broadcast your declarations on the screens in the buses during the day of February 14.

HOW TO DO IT?

It's very simple, send us a Private Message on Twitter @Senart_IDFM:

> Your first name

> The recipient's first name

> The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*

> The bus line concerned

>>> Before February 10, 2022

The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a notification of the actual publication.

*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.