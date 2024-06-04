Similar news

A new numbering system in the Fontainebleau-Moret area

Why is the number of your bus line changing?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How do you find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code.

In the territory of Fontainebleau - Moret, all your lines are now renamed from the area code "34", to which a number is added in line consistent with the old name of the line (as far as possible!)

(Example: line 1 becomes line 3401 and line 3 becomes line 3403).

What will this new issue bring you?

You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.