Similar news

Why is the number of your bus line changing?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number. Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code.

How do you find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code.

In the Vexin area, all your lines are now renamed from the area code "11" (example: line 95-05 becomes line 1101).

Throughout the Île-de-France region, Express lines will be assigned a code for their department followed by their own digit (example: Express line 95-04 becomes line 9504). These changes will be effective from January 5, 2026. Only night coaches and Demand-Responsive Transport (TàD) remain unchanged.

What will this new issue bring you?

You will be able to find your line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.