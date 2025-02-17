Similar news

As the end-of-year celebrations approach, Île-de-France Mobilités is once again organising a toy collection on board the Christmas Bus on the territory of the Pays Briard!

A bus decorated in festive colours travels through several cities to collect toys for the children of several associations (Secours Catholique-Caritas France, APF France handicap and Les Restos du Coeur). This solidarity action, organised with the support of local associations and committed partners, calls on the generosity of the inhabitants to offer a magical Christmas to each child.



Only toys in good condition and in working order will be accepted and for hygiene reasons, soft toys will not be accepted.

As a thank you, snacks and small gifts will be given by Santa Claus himself!!

Get involved in this itinerant solidarity project for the benefit of children!

Find below the dates of the 2025 Christmas bus in each municipality as well as the places and times of presence:

Villecresnes → 26 November & 6 December (3pm-7pm) – Place du Haut Marché



Servon → November 25 & December 3 (3pm-7pm) – Roger Coudert Room



Varennes-Jarcy → 29 November & 30 November (3pm-7pm) - school car park



Brie-Comte-Robert → 27 November & 4 December (3pm-7pm) - Hyper U car park