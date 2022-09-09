Similar news

Photo of a smiling young woman with the slogan of the campaign and link to the Île-de-France Mobilités website for more information
Improved train connections
On all the lines serving the stations, bus/train connections have been improved:
- At Melun station, connections with direct trains from/to Paris are preferred;
- At Ponthierry-Pringy and Cesson stations, connections with line O are guaranteed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- At Livry-sur-Seine station, connections with line C are provided from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Adapted G line with better service
The route of line G has been modified with the creation of a new Adrienne Bolland stop which serves the Colissimo platform as close as possible.
This line is still transformed into Transport à la Demande (TàD Melun Nord) from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and on Saturdays all day from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm.