Similar news

Improved train connections

On all the lines serving the stations, bus/train connections have been improved:

At Melun station, connections with direct trains from/to Paris are preferred;

At Ponthierry-Pringy and Cesson stations, connections with line O are guaranteed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

At Livry-sur-Seine station, connections with line C are provided from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Adapted G line with better service

The route of line G has been modified with the creation of a new Adrienne Bolland stop which serves the Colissimo platform as close as possible.

This line is still transformed into Transport à la Demande (TàD Melun Nord) from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and on Saturdays all day from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm.