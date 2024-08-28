Similar news

The timetables valid from 2 September 2024 for bus lines in the Seine Grand Orly area are available.
You can also find them:
- On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app (timetable tab)
- Directly at the bus stops via the timetable
Tips for travelling well
- Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
- Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
- When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
- Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
- When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
- Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
- As you approach your destination, request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
- Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.