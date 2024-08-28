The opening hours for the start of the 2024 school year are available!

Published on

1 min reading

Discover the return times of the lines:

The timetables valid from 2 September 2024 for bus lines in the Seine Grand Orly area are available.

Find the timetable here

You can also find them:

  • On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app (timetable tab)
  • Directly at the bus stops via the timetable

Tips for travelling well

  • Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
  • Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
  • When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
  • Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
  • When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
  • Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
  • As you approach your destination, request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
  • Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.

Have a good start to the school year!

Similar news