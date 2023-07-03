Similar news

From 31 July 2023, the TàD line 40 is replaced by the TàD Ourcq Ouest and the TàD Ourcq Est : they improve your travel during off-peak hours and on Saturdays in addition to your regular lines.
The TàD offer a simple and flexible service to everyone upon prior reservation.
The TàD Ourcq Ouest serves the following municipalities:
- Douy-la-Ramée
- Puisieux
- Vincy-Manoeuvre
- Le Plessis-Placy
- May-en-Multien
- Lizy-sur-Ourcq
The TàD Ourcq Est serves the following municipalities:
- Coulombs-en-Valois,
- Germigny-sous-Coulombs,
- Vendrest,
- Dhuisy,
- Cocherel,
- Ocquerre,
- Tancrou,
- Jaignes
- Lizy-sur-Ourcq.
It replaces your old line 61 bis.
During the week, the service adapts to your needs according to the time of day.
- In the morning and evening, the DRT allows you to connect with the P train with guaranteed arrivals and departures.
- From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the service evolves to allow you to move around freely.
On Saturdays, your T&D runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Your on-demand transport service serves all the stops of the bus network in your municipalities according to their zone in the direction of 4 points of interest:
- Camille Saint-Saëns College
- Lizy-sur-Ourcq Town Hall
- Lizy-sur-Ourcq train station
- The Pyramid
Discover your new T&Ds below:
Consult the timetable in force from July 31, 2023