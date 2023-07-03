Similar news

From 31 July 2023, the TàD line 40 is replaced by the TàD Ourcq Ouest and the TàD Ourcq Est : they improve your travel during off-peak hours and on Saturdays in addition to your regular lines.

The TàD offer a simple and flexible service to everyone upon prior reservation.

The TàD Ourcq Ouest serves the following municipalities:

Douy-la-Ramée

Puisieux

Vincy-Manoeuvre

Le Plessis-Placy

May-en-Multien

Lizy-sur-Ourcq

The TàD Ourcq Est serves the following municipalities:

Coulombs-en-Valois,

Germigny-sous-Coulombs,

Vendrest,

Dhuisy,

Cocherel,

Ocquerre,

Tancrou,

Jaignes

Lizy-sur-Ourcq.

It replaces your old line 61 bis.

During the week, the service adapts to your needs according to the time of day.

In the morning and evening, the DRT allows you to connect with the P train with guaranteed arrivals and departures.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the service evolves to allow you to move around freely.

On Saturdays, your T&D runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Your on-demand transport service serves all the stops of the bus network in your municipalities according to their zone in the direction of 4 points of interest: