Similar news

The new DRTs from the Pays de l'Ourcq are coming for more mobility on a daily basis!

From 31 July 2023, the TàD line 40 is replaced by the TàD Ourcq Ouest and the TàD Ourcq Est : they improve your travel during off-peak hours and on Saturdays in addition to your regular lines.

The TàD offer a simple and flexible service to everyone upon prior reservation.

The TàD Ourcq Ouest serves the following municipalities:

  • Douy-la-Ramée
  • Puisieux
  • Vincy-Manoeuvre
  • Le Plessis-Placy
  • May-en-Multien
  • Lizy-sur-Ourcq

The TàD Ourcq Est serves the following municipalities:

  • Coulombs-en-Valois,
  • Germigny-sous-Coulombs,
  • Vendrest,
  • Dhuisy,
  • Cocherel,
  • Ocquerre,
  • Tancrou,
  • Jaignes
  • Lizy-sur-Ourcq.

It replaces your old line 61 bis.

During the week, the service adapts to your needs according to the time of day.

  • In the morning and evening, the DRT allows you to connect with the P train with guaranteed arrivals and departures.
  • From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the service evolves to allow you to move around freely.

On Saturdays, your T&D runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Your on-demand transport service serves all the stops of the bus network in your municipalities according to their zone in the direction of 4 points of interest:

  • Camille Saint-Saëns College
  • Lizy-sur-Ourcq Town Hall
  • Lizy-sur-Ourcq train station
  • The Pyramid

Discover your new T&Ds below:

Consult the timetable in force from July 31, 2023

TtoD schedules Ourcq West and Ourcq East

