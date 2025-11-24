Similar news

A new access to Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport in just 1 hour from Ermont - Eaubonne via Garges - Sarcelles station
The arrival of the express line 9509 will make it possible to reach Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport (Roissypôle) in connection with the RER B:
- In just 1 hour from Ermont - Eaubonne station - in connection with the RER C and the H and J trains
- In 23 minutes from Garges Sarcelles train station - in connection with the RER D and the T5 tram
Line 9509 will operate every day from Monday to Saturday:
- Monday to Friday, from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm with a bus every 15 minutes from 6 am to 9 am and from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, and every 30 minutes the rest of the day
- On Saturdays, with a bus every hour
Express lines: modern coaches for pleasant journeys
The fleet of line 9509 is entirely made up of new vehicles running on green natural gas (NGV), accessible to people with reduced mobility. The coaches are equipped with air conditioning and USB ports allowing you to travel comfortably. Your journeys with line 9509 will not only be marked by the speed characteristic of express lines, but also by the saving of free time they provide: travel without the stress of driving, and transform a travel time into a moment of work, or relaxation!
Four express buses lined up