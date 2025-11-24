Similar news

A new access to Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport in just 1 hour from Ermont - Eaubonne via Garges - Sarcelles station

The arrival of the express line 9509 will make it possible to reach Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport (Roissypôle) in connection with the RER B:

In just 1 hour from Ermont - Eaubonne station - in connection with the RER C and the H and J trains

In 23 minutes from Garges Sarcelles train station - in connection with the RER D and the T5 tram

Line 9509 will operate every day from Monday to Saturday: