Similar news

In the spring of 2021, the T9 tram will connect Paris – Porte de Choisy to the city of Orly!

As part of the launch of the tram, the Val-de-Marne bus network is evolving to simplify your travels by guaranteeing more connections between bus and tram. Bus routes and frequencies are optimized.

Lines 480 and 483 will benefit from these improvements from 12 April!