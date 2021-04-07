Similar news

In the spring of 2021, the T9 tram will connect Paris – Porte de Choisy to the city of Orly!
As part of the launch of the tram, the Val-de-Marne bus network is evolving to simplify your travels by guaranteeing more connections between bus and tram. Bus routes and frequencies are optimized.
Lines 480 and 483 will benefit from these improvements from 12 April!
Line 480 (former line 8): Buses every 30 minutes, every day, all year round, until midnight 30
Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station and Orly airport, line 480 (formerly line 8) will now run with an identical frequency of 30 minutes all day, from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.
The opening hours are the same all year round!
Main stops of line 480: Orly Airport, Porte de l'Essonne (T7), Ablon station (RER C), Lycée Brassens, Raoul Delattre, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station
Line 483: buses until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
From 12 April, line 483 will run later on Friday and Saturday evenings with:
- From Choisy-le-Roi train station: additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am and 1:42 am
- From Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station: additional departures at 1:02 am, 1:22 am, and 1:42 am!
Choisy-le-Roi train station, Lisle red mullet (T9), Thiais high school, Gaston Viens (T9), Orly Town Hall (JJ Rousseau stop), Orly station, Place COlonel Beltrame, Place Amédée Soupault, Lycée Brassens, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station