Similar news

Line R: no more buses between Meaux and Lizy-sur-Ourcq 7 days a week and later in the evening!
Illustration that shows the diagram of the R line
From 31 July 2023, the R line replaces your lines 10, 47 and 63 with:
- Regular buses every 10 to 20 minutes from Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 8 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm
- Earlier in the morning and later in the evening (from 4:55 am to 8 pm in the direction of Meaux and from 6:20 am to 9:25 pm in the direction of Lizy-sur-Ourcq)
- One bus every Saturday and one bus every two hours on Sundays
- Shopping to serve the Lycée Gué in Tresmes at the school's entry and exit times in addition to your new school line 10
Line S: an adjusted offer between May-en-Multien and Meaux
Illustration that shows the diagram of the S line
Your lines 11 and 65 merge and become the S line.
- Weekdays:
- A first departure from May-en-Multien towards Meaux at 5:50 am and until 3:25 pm with a bus every 30 minutes from 5:50 am to 8:00 am and a bus every hour until 1:00 pm
- A first departure from Meaux towards May-en-Multien at 9:45 am and until 7:50 pm with a bus every hour until 5:20 pm, then every 30 minutes until 7:50 pm.
- Saturday:
- + bus from 7:20 am to 6:20 pm.
- A first departure from May-en-Multien at 7:20 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. in the direction of Meaux
- A first departure from Meaux at 9:45 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. in the direction of May-en-Multien
The school service to the Lycée Gué in Tresmes (from your old line 65) is provided by your new line 10.