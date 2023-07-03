Similar news

Your lines 11 and 65 merge and become the S line.

Weekdays:

- A first departure from May-en-Multien towards Meaux at 5:50 am and until 3:25 pm with a bus every 30 minutes from 5:50 am to 8:00 am and a bus every hour until 1:00 pm

- A first departure from Meaux towards May-en-Multien at 9:45 am and until 7:50 pm with a bus every hour until 5:20 pm, then every 30 minutes until 7:50 pm.

- + bus from 7:20 am to 6:20 pm.

- A first departure from May-en-Multien at 7:20 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. in the direction of Meaux

- A first departure from Meaux at 9:45 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. in the direction of May-en-Multien

The school service to the Lycée Gué in Tresmes (from your old line 65) is provided by your new line 10.