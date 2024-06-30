Similar news

Some lines in the Sénart area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024,
- Difficult traffic at the gates of Paris from July 18 to August 11 and from August 29 to September 8, 2024
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.