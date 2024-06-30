Similar news

This summer, the timetables of your Sénart lines are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some lines in the Sénart area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024,
  • Difficult traffic at the gates of Paris from July 18 to August 11 and from August 29 to September 8, 2024

    You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Line 50: route modified on 22 July. Find the details of these changes.
Line 54: route modified from 18 July to 11 August and from 29 August to 8 September. Find the details of these changes.

