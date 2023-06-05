Similar news

Due to a social movement, the lines below will not run on Tuesday, June 06, 2023 all day.

A14 - 1 - 2A - 2B - 2C - 4 - 5 - 7 - 15 - 16 - 17 - 18 - 20 - 21 - 22 - 40 - 41 - 42 - 43 - 44 - 45 - 82 - 88C - F - G - L - X - Z

Disruptions are to be expected on the other lines. To consult your schedules:

Line 9

Line 52

Line 71

Line 81

Line 88A --> 7:00 p.m. run from Mantes-la-Ville Station cancelled

Line A

Line C

Line D

Line E

Line I

Line K

Line L

Line M

Line N

Line R

The timetables of your lines 19, 34, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 87, 88B, 89, 90, 109, 110, Extrême Soirée, N51 and A14 Bonnières are maintained.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

To follow our news:

Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM