Similar news

The Rudder, an invention that revolutionizes your orientation!

The transport offer is indeed multiple when arriving in Bussy-St-Georges. This multimodal hub includes a railway station, a bus station, urban bus lines, business parks, schools, etc.

So, how can we better find our way around? How do you save time and get straight to the point?

Le Gouvernail comes to the rescue of lost users around the Bussy-St-Georges station hub! This 100% mechanical, ecological, low-tech and easy-to-use invention revolutionizes pedestrian orientation.

How does it work?

Its principle is simple: this adult-height furniture has a rotating dial that incorporates a plan. It indicates and directs to mobility solutions and points of interest within a radius of 350 m. By turning with Le Gouvernail, you place the desired destination physically in front of you and the route becomes easy to memorize. A wealth of information and infallibility that other traditional or digital tools do not offer.