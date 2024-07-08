Similar news

What is the imagine R package?
The imagine R package supports young people under the age of 26 for unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France region.
- This is the cheapest ticket if you travel regularly
- It offers 50% savings compared to the prices of the Navigo Annual pass.
- It is an "all-zone" package that allows unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week.
- It gives access to all modes of transport: bus, tram, metro, RER, train and night bus (ex-Noctilien), with the exception of the Orlyval and Filéo shuttles, the TGV in Île-de-France and the rail networks outside Île-de-France.
Did you know?
The department of Essonne grants, under certain conditions, a refund of part of the package.