Similar news

What is the Imagine R plan?
The Imagine R package accompanies all young people under the age of 26 for unlimited travel throughout the Ile-de-France.
- This is the cheapest ticket if you travel regularly
- It offers 50% savings compared to the Navigo Annual pass.
- It is an "all-zone" package that allows unlimited travel on the entire Ile-de-France network, every day of the week.
- It gives access to all modes of transport: bus, tram, metro, RER, train and night bus (ex-noctilien), with the exception of the Orlyval and Filéo shuttles, the TGV in Ile-de-France and the rail networks outside the Ile-de-France.
Did you know? The Department of Seine-et-Marne grants, under certain conditions, a refund of part of the package.