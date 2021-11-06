Similar news

In order to travel more pleasantly, there are rules that everyone must respect on board the buses:
"Rule N°1: I remain courteous in transport"
A hearty "hello" is so nice!
I remain courteous in transport
"Rule No. 2: I turn down the volume of my devices"
(telephone, headphones, Bluetoooth speaker...). Other users don't need to know about my musical tastes
For everyone's comfort, I turn down the volume
"Rule N°3: I leave my place free to someone who needs it than me"
If I were in a situation with reduced mobility, I would be delighted with this gesture!
I leave the place free if someone needs it more than me
"Rule N°4: I fold my stroller when I get into the vehicle"
My child will be safe in my arms.
For everyone's safety, I fold my stroller when getting into the vehicle
"Rule N°5: I signal my request to stop well before arriving and not at the last moment"
A sudden stop at the last moment can be dangerous.
I don't wait until the last moment to signal my stop
"Rule N°6: I don't leave my rubbish on the bus"
Traveling in a clean bus is so nice!
I don't leave my rubbish on the bus
"Rule No. 7: I don't consume food or drink on board the bus"
Sitting on a dirty seat is not pleasant...
On the bus I don't consume any drinks or food