Similar news

Why is the bus network impacted by the Paris 2024 Games?

During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Fontainebleau - Moret area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games.

The offer of lines 1, 4, 6, 8, 14, 207, 208 and 209 is adapted from Monday to Sunday, from July 08 to September 15, 2024