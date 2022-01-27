Similar news

From your phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Check compatibility on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
From your phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités application, it's simple and practical and what a time saver!
At sales counters, at vending machines, in some local shops
You can also go to the sales counters, vending machines and some local shops.
And what are the local shops in Marne-la-Vallée?
Your bus network in Marne-la-Vallée has developed a network of dealers who sell and recharge Navigo passes (excluding annual subscriptions).
This local network allows you to load your pass when you go shopping, and not wait in the queues at the ticket machines at the ticket office during busy times. It is most often a bar, a tobacco shop or a newsagent.
Below is the location of the custodians on your network who will be delighted to welcome you:
Le Saint-Domingue 27, place de l'Europe Bailly-Romainvilliers Le Céleste 3, place de la Marne Bussy-Saint-Georges Aux Cigares du Pharaon 60 bis avenue de la Jonchère Chanteloup-en-Brie Le Longchamp 6, rue du Général Leclerc Esbly Point Info Bus Gare de Lagny Thorigny rue de la gare Thorigny-sur-Marne Les Hauts de Vallières 17 Allée des Rousselets ZAC des Vallières - C. Cial Intermarché Thorigny-sur-Marne La Civette de Lagny 21 rue du Chemin de Fer Lagny-sur-Marne Tabac-Presse Orly Parc C. Cial Orly Parc Lagny-sur-Marne Le Pressoir 15 avenue de Saria Serris
So where will you go to load your pass next time?