Similar news

Work on the RER B in the evening and at weekends: reinforced Express line 9517!

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During the interruption of the RER B between Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport and Gare du Nord and/or Châtelet-Les Halles, the Express line 9517 is reinforced to facilitate your travels. What developments are planned for you? We present them to you here.

Car Express of line 9517

A special reinforcement system has been put in place from 1 March 2026 to compensate for the modernisation work underway on the RER B. Reinforcement races are set up on weekday evenings from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and on weekends from:

  • Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 22 during the day and evening
  • Long weekend from Friday 8 May to Sunday 10 May during the day and evening
  • Whit Monday long weekend from Saturday 23 May to Monday 25 May during the day and evening

In the evenings and during the weekends concerned, the Express line 9517 benefits from additional trips and extended schedules.

The reinforcement races are direct between Roissypôle station and La Plaine-Stade de France. They then serve the Stade de France - Saint-Denis stop and terminate at Saint-Denis Pleyel, in both directions.

You can find the reinforcement races (highlighted in blue) in the timetable below.

Download the reinforced timetable for the Express line 9517

 -  2.5 MB

To find all the news from your territory, go to the X account (ex-Twitter): @ExpRoissy_IDFM

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