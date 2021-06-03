Similar news

Since 19 May, your Belle Epine shopping centre has reopened its doors.
Your bus line 482 (formerly line 2) takes you there from the Villeneuve-le-Roi centre, every day, even on Sundays with:
- Monday to Friday : from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.
Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.
- Saturday : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 bus every 30 minutes to 1 a.m.
- Sundays and public holidays : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The same hours apply all year round, even in summer!
Bus 482 drops you off at the Belle Epine Nord and Belle Epine Sud stops, on Boulevard Nord. The departure terminus is located at the Belle Epine Sud stop.
