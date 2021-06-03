Similar news

Since 19 May, your Belle Epine shopping centre has reopened its doors.

Your bus line 482 (formerly line 2) takes you there from the Villeneuve-le-Roi centre, every day, even on Sundays with:

Monday to Friday : from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.

Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.

The same hours apply all year round, even in summer!