Similar news

As part of Mobility Week, our information officers come to meet you to inform you about your travels.

Several stands, near you, will welcome you from September 15 to 25, 2021. Find the different dates and times below!

Thursday 16 September from 08:00 to 13:00 : at the Choisy-le-Roi market . Nearby station: Rouget-de-Lisle and the RER station of Choisy-le-Roi.

: at the . Nearby station: Rouget-de-Lisle and the RER station of Choisy-le-Roi. Friday, September 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. : in front of the Orlydis shopping center - Leclerc shopping center . Nearby station: Orly Gaston Viens.

: of the Orlydis shopping center - . Nearby station: Orly Gaston Viens. Sunday 19 September from 08:00 to 13:00 : at the Terrasses market (Rue des Hautes Bornes in Orly ). Nearby stations: Les Saules & Christophe Colomb and Les Saules RER station.

: at the (Rue des Hautes Bornes in ). Nearby stations: Les Saules & Christophe Colomb and Les Saules RER station. Tuesday, September 21 from 07:00 to 10:00: at the Villeneuve-le-Roi market. Bus stops nearby: Market and Place Amédée Soupault.

Our information agents will have goodies at their disposal: do not hesitate to ask for them. We look forward to seeing you there!