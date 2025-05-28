Similar news

Good news for all everyday travellers! The 4524 bus line is your ally for your travels and allows you to connect several modes of transport. This practical and fast line allows you to easily navigate between the two major rail axes of the Ile-de-France network.

📍 3 strategic stops served by line 4524:

The RER C to quickly reach Paris and the south-western suburbs from the "Gare de Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois" stop,

The RER D to cross Paris from north to south from the "Gare de Juvisy-Condorcet" stop,

The T12 tram to reach Massy-Palaiseau or Evry-Courcouronnes from the "Coteaux de l'Orge" stop.

🕒 Schedules adapted to your daily life 7 days a week from 5:00 a.m. to midnight!

Whether you are on a business trip or on your way to study, the line's timetables are designed to adapt to your mobility needs, especially during the week thanks to a high frequency of one bus every 20 minutes.

Don't waste any more time behind the wheel of your car or looking for parking. Opt for ease and serenity thanks to the 4524 line!