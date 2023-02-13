Similar news

FROM 20 FEBRUARY 2023

Work will lead to the closure of Rue Henri Barbusse in Dammarie-les-Lys, and the routes of lines A and N will be modified accordingly. The end of the work is scheduled for December 31, 2023.

ON LINE A

Modified route between the "Foch" and "Jean de La Fontaine" stops only in the direction of "Chamlys".

• The "Marché Ouvert" and "Mairie" stops are postponed to the "Curie" stop, which remains accessible in both directions of traffic for the duration of the works. The "Château Bouillants" stop is moved to the "Jean de La Fontaine" stop.

• Timetables will be adapted between "Gare de Melun" and "Chamlys" throughout the duration of the work, from Monday to Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday all day. A transfer is possible on lines E and N. On Sundays, the offer remains unchanged.