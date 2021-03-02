Similar news

Do you know the Transport à la demande service in Marne-la-Vallée (TàD)?

Complementary to the existing transport network, this service is offered in areas where conventional public transport (bus or coach) is not adapted, in order to allow residents to reach a train station, a conventional bus line, or important facilities such as hospitals, shopping centres, cultural and leisure centres.

If you travel to the Marne-la-Vallée sector, you can benefit from the services of the Marne-la-Vallée TàD!

What services does it offer?

5 destinations offered by Minibus:

Daytime service to stations + Leisure (Jablines leisure island)

TO / FROM GARE DE LAGNY-THORIGNY rue R. Poincaré / GARE DE CHESSY MLV NORD / ÎLE DE LOISIRS DE JABLINES

Evening station service

DEPARTURES FROM LAGNY-THORIGNY STATION rue R. Poincaré / BUSSY-ST-GEORGES STATION / DEPARTURES FROM CHESSY STATION MLV NORD / DEPARTURES FROM SERRIS VAL D'EUROPE

Service to the markets of Lagny-sur-Marne and Magny-le-Hongre

Service to the Grand Est Francilien Hospital, Marne-la-Vallée sector

How does it work?

It is accessible by reservation to anyone with a valid ticket (reservation method in the leaflet)

It operates all year round, including public holidays.

As it is complementary to the bus network, we invite you to consult our leaflet on the website to find out about the services by municipality!

For more information:

Go to the website: tad.idfmobilites.fr

By phone: 09 70 80 96 63 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays)

Have a good trip on our service!