Similar news

Come and meet the teams of the T9 and the lines of the Seine Grand Orly territory on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024.

Our teams will be present:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mairie de Vitry station

at the Mairie de Vitry station Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Raoul Delattre bus stop in Villeneuve-le-Roi

at the Raoul Delattre bus stop in Villeneuve-le-Roi Friday, September 20, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. near the Bicycle Parking of the Gaston Viens station

We look forward to seeing many of you!