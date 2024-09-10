Similar news

Come and meet the teams of the T9 and the lines of the Seine Grand Orly territory on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024.
Our teams will be present:
- Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mairie de Vitry station
- Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Raoul Delattre bus stop in Villeneuve-le-Roi
- Friday, September 20, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. near the Bicycle Parking of the Gaston Viens station
We look forward to seeing many of you!
Take the opportunity to discover the backstage of the T9 with a visit to the Maintenance and Storage Site (SMR) of the T9 on Saturday 21 September on the occasion of the European Heritage Days.
On the programme: a visit to the workshops, where you will be able to observe maintenance operations up close, the PCC IV (Centralised Passenger Control and Information Centre) to understand how the line is managed in real time, as well as a visit to the driver's cab.
Registration required for one of the visitslots and subject to the number of places available.
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to the X (ex-Twitter) accounts: @T9_IDFM and @SeineOrly_IDFM