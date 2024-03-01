Similar news

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

The buses of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines will benefit from this new numbering.

Why does the line number change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number, particularly in this new territory.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find the line concerned. For example, there are 13 bus lines in Île-de-France that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. The numbers of the bus lines in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines now start with the area code 51, to which two digits are added.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over in order to facilitate the change (examples: 10 becomes 5110, 20 becomes 5120, 431 becomes 5131, etc.).

The strong lines (7 days a week, >11 p.m. on weekdays) are grouped > from 5101 to 5109

North Sector > from 5110 to 5119

West sector> from 5120 to 5129

Central sector > from 5130 to 5139

South sector> from 5140 to 5149

East sector > from 5150 to 5159

School lines> 5180 to 5199

The Centre and Sud Yvelines and Île-de-France Ouest lines are not yet affected by the renumbering. Their numbers will change later.

What will this new issue bring?

Passengers will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when the number is entered into the search engines of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr application or site, access to the information concerned will be more direct.