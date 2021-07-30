Similar news

The former line 88 is divided into three routes, A, B and C:
- 88A: Dreux, Anet, Mantes-la-Ville, Poisy
- 88B : Dreux <-> Houdan <-> Poissy</-></->
- 88C: Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poissy</->
From 1 August, for greater clarity, some bus lines in Mantois will change their numbers:
Line 9 becomes line 44, with a route from Velannes <-> Epône to <-> Mézières Aubergenville</-></->
The 10 becomes the 45, and will go from Boinville to Aubergenville, via Epône-Mézières
The former line 4 becomes line 76. His route will be Blaru <-> Bonnières-sur-Seine</->
Finally, line 7 becomes 87, with a Lainville/Aincourt/Limay <-> Poissy</-> route
Some lines leaving Île-de-France will change not only their number but also their fares. To use them, the validation of a regional transport ticket will be sufficient (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, T+ ticket, etc.). Here are the lines concerned by this double change:
From 1 August, travel from one end of line 72 (formerly line 14) to the other with your Navigo or imagine R pass.
- The old line 1 becomes the 71 and will take you from Bonnières-sur-Seine station to the Saint-Adjutor high school in Vernon;
- The ex-14 became the 72. It will take you from Vernon to La Défense;
- The 73 (ex-line 3) will run from Vernon to Poissy;
- The old line 4 is renumbered 74 and will run from Bréval to the Saint-Adjutor high school in Vernon;
- The new line 75 (formerly line 1) will serve Gasny, as far as Bonnières-sur-Seine;
Have a great summer on our lines!