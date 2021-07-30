Similar news

Your lines change numbers and fares!

Published on

2 min reading

Modification of several lines in the Mantois and simplification of pricing... There is something new from August 1st, we take stock!

A simplified route for line 88

The former line 88 is divided into three routes, A, B and C:

  • 88A: Dreux, Anet, Mantes-la-Ville, Poisy
  • 88B : Dreux <-> Houdan <-> Poissy</-></->
  • 88C: Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poissy</->

From 1 August, for greater clarity, some bus lines in Mantois will change their numbers:

The former line 88 is divided into three routes, A, B and C:

  • 88A : Dreux <-> Anet <-> Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poisy</-></-></->
  • 88B : Dreux <-> Houdan <-> Poissy</-></->
  • 88C: Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poissy</->

Line 9 becomes line 44, with a route from Velannes <-> Epône to <-> Mézières Aubergenville</-></->

The 10 becomes the 45, and will go from Boinville to Aubergenville, via Epône-Mézières

The former line 4 becomes line 76. His route will be Blaru <-> Bonnières-sur-Seine</->

Finally, line 7 becomes 87, with a Lainville/Aincourt/Limay <-> Poissy</-> route

Some lines leaving Île-de-France will change not only their number but also their fares. To use them, the validation of a regional transport ticket will be sufficient (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, T+ ticket, etc.). Here are the lines concerned by this double change:

Travel from one end of the 72 line to the other!

From 1 August, travel from one end of line 72 (formerly line 14) to the other with your Navigo or imagine R pass.

  • The old line 1 becomes the 71 and will take you from Bonnières-sur-Seine station to the Saint-Adjutor high school in Vernon;
  • The ex-14 became the 72. It will take you from Vernon to La Défense;
  • The 73 (ex-line 3) will run from Vernon to Poissy;
  • The old line 4 is renumbered 74 and will run from Bréval to the Saint-Adjutor high school in Vernon;
  • The new line 75 (formerly line 1) will serve Gasny, as far as Bonnières-sur-Seine;
  • The 88A and 88B (ex-line 88).

Have a great summer on our lines!

Similar news