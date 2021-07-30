Similar news

From 1 August, for greater clarity, some bus lines in Mantois will change their numbers:

The former line 88 is divided into three routes, A, B and C:

88A : Dreux <-> Anet <-> Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poisy</-></-></->

88B : Dreux <-> Houdan <-> Poissy</-></->

88C: Mantes-la-Ville <-> Poissy</->

Line 9 becomes line 44, with a route from Velannes <-> Epône to <-> Mézières Aubergenville</-></->

The 10 becomes the 45, and will go from Boinville to Aubergenville, via Epône-Mézières

The former line 4 becomes line 76. His route will be Blaru <-> Bonnières-sur-Seine</->

Finally, line 7 becomes 87, with a Lainville/Aincourt/Limay <-> Poissy</-> route

Some lines leaving Île-de-France will change not only their number but also their fares. To use them, the validation of a regional transport ticket will be sufficient (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, T+ ticket, etc.). Here are the lines concerned by this double change: