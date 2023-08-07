Similar news

Why does the number of the lines change?

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

The territory of Grand Melun will be among the first to benefit from this new numbering.

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the territory of Grand Melun, all bus lines now start with 36.

Also, all school lines "Sxx" are now renamed from the area code 36, to which a number is added in line with the old name (e.g. the S9 becomes the 3659, the S11 becomes the 3661 etc.).

What will this new issue bring you?

You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type her number into the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information about her.

Line Mapping Table