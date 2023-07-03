Similar news

Your lines are changing at the start of the school year with the arrival of your new R and S lines and your new Ourcq West and Ourcq East TàD:

Your new line 10 will only operate during the school period.

It takes over the existing service from the Lycée Gué to Tresmes from/to Meaux and from/to May-en-Multien (former line 65), from/to Trocy-en-Multien / Le Plessis-Placy / Etrepilly (former line 11).

The 8:10 am direct departure from Lycée Gué to Tresmes from your old line 47 is integrated into your line 10.

Your new line 22 has been modified: the service to May-en-Multien is taken over by line S and that to Congis-sur-Thérouanne is taken over by line R.

Your line 23 serves a new stop in the town of Isles-lès-Meldeuses "la Briquetterie" on the D17 at the campsite.

Your new line 40 is simplified and only serves the municipalities of May-en-Multien and Ocquerre (stop "Route d'Ocquerre") in the direction of the Lizy college.

The service to Échampeu is transferred to line 41.

The service to the Lizy middle school from the Plessis-Placy commune is provided by line 46.

Your new line 41 is now dedicated to serving the Lizy middle school.

In addition, the municipalities of Vendrest, Cocherel, Jaignes, Tancrou and Ocquerre (La Trousse) will be served by the TàD Ourcq Est from Monday to Saturday.

The town of Mary-sur-Marne (stop "Maladrerie") will be served by line R from Monday to Sunday.

The connection is improved with line 61 at Lizy-sur-Ourcq station.

Your new line 42 will only operate during the school period from Monday to Friday.

The connection is improved with line 61 at Lizy-sur-Ourcq station.

In addition, the municipalities of Dhuisy, Germigny-sous-Coulombs, Vendrest, Ocquerre ("Mairie" stop) will be served by the TàD Ourcq Est from Monday to Saturday.

Your new line 46 is simplified with identical routes to and from the school to serve the Lizy middle school.

In addition, the municipalities of Vincy-Manoeuvre, Le Plessis-Placy and Puisieux will be served by the TàD Ourcq Ouest.

The route of your line 50 is unchanged and travel times are adjusted.

Your new line 52 has been modified: the terminus of the line for the 6pm departure (Monday-Thursday) is Cocherel Centre.

Travel times are adjusted.

In addition, the municipalities of Cocherel, Dhuisy, Germigny-sous-Coulombs, Coulomb-en-Valois will be served by the TàD Ourcq Est.

Your new line 53 has been modified: the terminus of the line for the 6pm departure (Monday-Thursday) is Mairie de Lizy.

In addition, the municipalities of Ocquerre, Vendrest, Coulombs-en-Valois and Lizy-sur-Ourcq will be served by the TàD Ourcq Est.

Your new line 54 has been modified: the 8:25 am departure from Collège de Crouy to Collège de Lizy is no longer provided and journey times have been revised.

Your new line 54 bis is modified, the departure at 4:26 p.m. from the "Poste" stop in May-en-Multien towards the Collège de Crouy is no longer guaranteed and travel times are reviewed.

The route of line 61 isunchanged and travel times are adjusted.

Your old line 61Bis is replaced by your Ourcq East TàD.

The connection with the P train will be provided at Lizy-sur-Ourcq station (Changis station is not served by the TàD)

