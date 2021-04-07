Similar news

Your bus 482 (former line 2) goes further, from April 12, 2021!

Your line 482 (ex-line 2) now takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, and now runs on Sundays!

Discover the new route of line 482 (former line 2)

Line 482 serves several new stops, including:

Main stops on line 482: Place Jeanne d'Arc, Lycée Brassens, Place Paul Bert, Gare de Villeneuve-le-Roi, Villeneuve-le-Roi Market, Place Amédée Soupaul, Gaston Viens (T9), Mairie d'Orly, Pont de Rungis (RER C), Belle Epine.

Line 482 runs from Monday to Sunday, with:

  • Monday to Friday: from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.
    Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.
  • Saturday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 bus every 30 minutes to 1 a.m.
  • Sundays and public holidays: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The same hours apply all year round!

Discover the new timetables for this line, between Thiais Belle Epine and Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc

