Similar news

Discover the new route of line 482 (former line 2)
Line 482 serves several new stops, including:
- Orly Town Hall
- Rungis Bridge (RER C)
- The Belle Epine shopping centre with the Belle Epine Nord and Belle Epine Sud stops
Main stops on line 482: Place Jeanne d'Arc, Lycée Brassens, Place Paul Bert, Gare de Villeneuve-le-Roi, Villeneuve-le-Roi Market, Place Amédée Soupaul, Gaston Viens (T9), Mairie d'Orly, Pont de Rungis (RER C), Belle Epine.
Line 482 runs from Monday to Sunday, with:
- Monday to Friday: from 5 am to 10 pm, 1 bus every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours between Villeneuve-le-Roi - Place Jeanne d'Arc and Mairie d'Orly.
Between 10 am and 7:30 pm, a bus every 30 minutes takes you to the Belle Epine Shopping Centre, in Thiais.
- Saturday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 bus every 30 minutes to 1 a.m.
- Sundays and public holidays: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The same hours apply all year round!