How do I suspend my Navigo Annual pass?

Do you want to suspend your Navigo Annual or Navigo Annual Senior Pricing? Go online to initiate your request for suspension.

You will then have until the 4th of the current month at 11:59 p.m. to update your pass on your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, those of official retailers or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine in order to finalize your suspension already initiated on the Internet.

You can also go to the carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office to directly suspend your pass. Explanations.