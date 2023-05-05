Cycling in Île-de-France: new aid and parking spaces
For several years , Île-de-France Mobilités has been investing financially in favour of cycling and active mobility in the Ile-de-France region.
Purchase aids, a network of regional cycle paths (discover the VIF / Vélo Île-de-France), Véligo rental and bicycle parking spaces as close as possible to train stations... The ambition is clear: to promote more responsible modes of transport and intermodality (the fact of using several different modes of transport on the same route) by making life easier for Ile-de-France residents with services adapted to their daily lives.
And on 3 April 2024, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilitésis consolidating these initiatives with new parking spaces for bicycles in stations and more attractive pricing for daily subscriptions. Explanations!
Aid for the purchase of bicycles
Since 2020, Île-de-France Mobilités has been offering Ile-de-France residents assistance with the purchase of bicycles, which has made it possible, since its creation, to award nearly 275,000 subsidies!
The different aid for the purchase of bicycles
There are now 5 subsidies* for the purchase of bicycles for individuals:
- Up to €400 for the purchase of an electrically assisted bike, a non-electric cargo bike, a folding bike
- Up to €600 for the purchase of an electrically assisted cargo bike
- Up to €200 for the purchase of a professionally installed electrification kit
- Up to €1200 for the purchase of an adapted bike
- For 15-25 year olds: up to €100 for the purchase of a mechanical bike
Since September 2023, bicycles can be bought new or refurbished. The aid from Île-de-France Mobilités can be combined with the aid of other local authorities.
Since January 2024, a new aid has been available to help professionals who wish to rent bikes: 150 euros per year/bike for companies with less than 50 employees for bike rental (maximum 5 bikes per company.
*aid capped at 50% of the total cost per applicant
140,000 bicycle parking spaces by 2030
In February 2020, Île-de-France Mobilités voted in favour of the Master Plan for Bicycle Parking in Stations (SDSV). A Master Plan that carries the ambition of the massive development of cycling in Île-de-France as well as that of equipping all existing stations with 100,000 parking spaces in free access or in secure car parks, by 2030.
At the December 2020 Board of Directors' meeting, Île-de-France Mobilités voted to extend the SDSV, increasing the number of spaces from 100,000 to 140,000 to take into account the needs of the new metro stations (15, 16, 17, 18)!
At the end of March 2024, the network was already equipped with around 14,500 spaces financed by Île-de-France Mobilités in around 240 stations and stations. More than 21,000 additional places are financed or under construction, and will soon be opened.
Which stations will be equipped next?
At the Board of Directors meeting of Île-de-France Mobilités on 3 April 2024, the financing of 1861 additional spaces in nine new stations was voted.
Which stations are concerned?
- Corbeil-Essonnes (91) on line D,
- Savigny Le Temple Nandy (77) on line D,
- Brunoy (91) on line D,
- Choisy le roi (94) on line C,
- Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (91) on line C,
- Vanves-Malakoff (92) on line N,
- Montreuil (78) on line L,
- Écouen-Ézanville (95) on line H,
- Persles-Courcelles (95) on line H,
- Créteil l'Echat (94) on metro line 8,
- Mairie d'Ivry (94) on metro line 7,
- Serge Gainsbourg (93) on the extension of metro line 11.
Parisian stations are also getting equipped
After the installation of 400 parking spaces at the Gare de Lyon in 2023, it will soon be the turn of the Gare du Nord, Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare de l'Est and Gare Montparnasse to welcome new bicycle parking spaces.
In 2024, the following will be put into service:
- A large locker with 1,186 places, with humanized reception and services, at Gare du Nord,
- A locker with 360 parking spaces as well as 122 self-access spaces at the Saint-Lazare train station,
- 500 free access spaces at the Gare Montparnasse.
- 300 free access spaces at Gare de l'Est, around the existing locker
Bicycle parking: a new daily rate
Other good news voted at the board of directors on April 3, 2023: the modification of the daily rate for the closed Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking Lots (lockers).
While all Navigo Annual, Senior, Student and imagine R subscribers have free access to Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking with their pass, other users will soon have access to a new, more advantageous rate of:
- 2 euros/day (instead of 4 euros)
The monthly and annual rates remain the same, i.e.:
- 10 euros/month
- 30 euros/year
Véligo Location, the rental service of Île-de-France Mobilités
Cycling in Île-de-France continues to flourish with ever more encouraging figures! Since 2019, nearly 100,000 subscriptions to Véligo Location, the bike rental service of Île-de-France Mobilités, have been accumulated. A fleet of 20,000 electrically assisted bicycles and 1000 cargo bikes is available for rent for Ile-de-France residents. These figures reflect the vision of tomorrow's mobility defended by Île-de-France Mobilités.