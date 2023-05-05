Cycling in Île-de-France: new aid and parking spaces

In February 2020, Île-de-France Mobilités voted in favour of the Master Plan for Bicycle Parking in Stations (SDSV). A Master Plan that carries the ambition of the massive development of cycling in Île-de-France as well as that of equipping all existing stations with 100,000 parking spaces in free access or in secure car parks, by 2030.

At the December 2020 Board of Directors' meeting, Île-de-France Mobilités voted to extend the SDSV, increasing the number of spaces from 100,000 to 140,000 to take into account the needs of the new metro stations (15, 16, 17, 18)!

At the end of March 2024, the network was already equipped with around 14,500 spaces financed by Île-de-France Mobilités in around 240 stations and stations. More than 21,000 additional places are financed or under construction, and will soon be opened.

Which stations will be equipped next?

At the Board of Directors meeting of Île-de-France Mobilités on 3 April 2024, the financing of 1861 additional spaces in nine new stations was voted.

Which stations are concerned?

Corbeil-Essonnes (91) on line D,

Savigny Le Temple Nandy (77) on line D,

Brunoy (91) on line D,

Choisy le roi (94) on line C,

Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (91) on line C,

Vanves-Malakoff (92) on line N,

Montreuil (78) on line L,

Écouen-Ézanville (95) on line H,

Persles-Courcelles (95) on line H,

Créteil l'Echat (94) on metro line 8,

Mairie d'Ivry (94) on metro line 7,

Serge Gainsbourg (93) on the extension of metro line 11.

Parisian stations are also getting equipped

After the installation of 400 parking spaces at the Gare de Lyon in 2023, it will soon be the turn of the Gare du Nord, Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare de l'Est and Gare Montparnasse to welcome new bicycle parking spaces.

In 2024, the following will be put into service: